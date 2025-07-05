Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

