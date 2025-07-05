Bender Robert & Associates Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 14.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $160.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

