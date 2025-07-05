Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.3%

GFL stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

