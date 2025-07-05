Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,468 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,903 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4%

Best Buy stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

