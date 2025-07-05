Best Esports Stocks Worth Watching – July 2nd

Insight Enterprises, PENN Entertainment, and Madison Square Garden are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that derive revenue from competitive video gaming, including game developers, streaming platforms, hardware manufacturers and event organizers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports industry and its related income streams—such as media rights, sponsorships, advertising and merchandising. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $143.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. 921,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,541. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.06. 61,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,880. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 985.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.70.

