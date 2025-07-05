Best Financial Stocks To Watch Now – July 2nd

Robinhood Markets, UnitedHealth Group, Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, Berkshire Hathaway, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies in the financial sector—such as banks, insurance firms, asset managers and brokerages—that provide services related to money management, lending and risk transfer. By purchasing these stocks, investors gain ownership stakes in financial institutions and may receive dividend income. Their performance is closely tied to interest‐rate movements, economic cycles and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,586,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,984,632. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.36.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $11.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.61. 7,538,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,752. The firm has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.20.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded down $11.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,523,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,716,691. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,322.74.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Coinbase Global stock traded up $12.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.04. 5,361,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,944. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $382.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.87.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.21. 2,773,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,892. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.92 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.89. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,978,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,767,571. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. The company has a market capitalization of $812.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

