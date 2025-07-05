Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,596 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84. The company has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

