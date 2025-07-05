Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,194,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $93,951,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,968,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,133,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 144,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 7.4%

BE opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.70 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $40,209.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 176,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,673.14. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,724,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,149,092.82. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,191 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.