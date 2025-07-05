Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.85 and traded as high as C$19.86. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 17,532 shares.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The stock has a market cap of C$419.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.85.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

