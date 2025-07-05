Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 5.7%

BYDGF opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average of $153.29. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 0.73. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $136.81 and a 12 month high of $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $778.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.70 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 0.44%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

