BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.09.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

BWXT opened at $146.06 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

