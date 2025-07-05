Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 197.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after purchasing an additional 892,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,463,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $183.70. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.