Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 150.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,574 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $21,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 12,934.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,971,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 2,948,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,569.60. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

