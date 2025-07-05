Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 96,830 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,922.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,414,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000.

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

