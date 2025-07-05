Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $516.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.52 and a 52-week high of $517.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.39.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,575.60. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.