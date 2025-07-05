Comparing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.32% 7.31% Presidio Property Trust -99.24% -10.54% -2.83%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ashtead Group and Presidio Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 1 2 3.00 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Presidio Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.63 $1.51 billion $13.83 19.14 Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.31 -$25.63 million ($16.50) -0.29

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Presidio Property Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

