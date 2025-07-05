Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Fitell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $90,000.00 434.66 -$10.42 million ($1.21) -3.87 Fitell $4.47 million 2.52 -$9.31 million N/A N/A

Fitell has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ideal Power and Fitell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fitell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -56,057.89% -56.75% -51.06% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitell has a beta of 7.2, meaning that its stock price is 620% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fitell beats Ideal Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

