Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average of $218.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.