Contrasting Amedisys (AMED) & Its Rivals

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is one of 26 public companies in the "MED – OUTP/HM CRE" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amedisys to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amedisys and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.35 billion $43.23 million 35.48 Amedisys Competitors $3.78 billion $179.91 million 20.03

Amedisys’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amedisys. Amedisys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amedisys has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys’ peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.4% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 3.79% 12.52% 7.01% Amedisys Competitors -12.27% -0.50% -4.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amedisys and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 3 1 0 2.25 Amedisys Competitors 108 902 1364 57 2.56

Amedisys currently has a consensus price target of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.80%. As a group, “MED – OUTP/HM CRE” companies have a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Amedisys’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Amedisys peers beat Amedisys on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

