Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 103,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Coupang by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,949,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 377,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $4,919,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,092,290 shares in the company, valued at $58,814,271.90. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

