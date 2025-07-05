Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $8.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 8,317 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($8.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,039,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,442 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,623,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 781,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation by 1,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 643,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 432,056 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.