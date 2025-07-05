CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.26 ($14.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,276 ($17.42). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.90), with a volume of 88,105 shares changing hands.

CVS Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,061.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Wilton bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($17.03) per share, with a total value of £12,480 ($17,032.89). Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

