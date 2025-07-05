Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Donaldson worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 78.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in Donaldson by 38.6% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 61,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $71.26 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

