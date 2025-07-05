Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,546,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,450,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 638,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,488,000 after buying an additional 137,950 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $191.91 and a 1-year high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

