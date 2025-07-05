Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – July 2nd

Tesla, Vale, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Enphase Energy, Li Auto, and QuantumScape are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or supply components for electric vehicles (EVs) and their supporting infrastructure. They include pure-play EV makers, battery producers, charging network operators, and specialized parts suppliers. Investors buy these securities to gain exposure to the growth potential and technological advancements in the electric mobility market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.13. 82,393,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,846,697. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.19. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 61,791,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,398,323. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Vale has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,050,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,902,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 83,244,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,062,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.57. 3,755,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

NASDAQ:LI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,789,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,998,752. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

