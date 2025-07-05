Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

