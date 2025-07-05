Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.29. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 51,489 shares trading hands.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Down 7.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.94 million for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 20.75%.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

