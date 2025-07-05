EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 518.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $182.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.43.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

