Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.34 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

