Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,609,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after buying an additional 100,240 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,515,091.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 412,072 shares in the company, valued at $18,155,892.32. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stephens raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.