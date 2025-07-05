First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.39 and traded as high as $26.12. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 10,661 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSFG. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.39.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

