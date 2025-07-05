Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Flex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,436,000 after buying an additional 569,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,155,000 after purchasing an additional 817,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 916,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,006,000 after purchasing an additional 361,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,484,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $51.65 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,362,673.12. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $382,990.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 276,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,881.36. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,941 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.