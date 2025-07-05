Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $38,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $82.07 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

