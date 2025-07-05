Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

