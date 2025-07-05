Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.24%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

