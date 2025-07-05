GAMMA Investing LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

