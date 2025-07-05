GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 524,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,783,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,422,721.87. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,284 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

HALO opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.91% and a net margin of 44.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

