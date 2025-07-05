GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ALNY opened at $331.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.82 and a beta of 0.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $333.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

