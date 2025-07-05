Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEN. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $14,367,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,454,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,605,000 after purchasing an additional 417,206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gen Digital by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 564,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.48 on Friday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

