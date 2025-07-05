Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Genpact worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

