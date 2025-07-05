Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after buying an additional 530,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after acquiring an additional 518,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $57,407,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.