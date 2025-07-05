Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $858,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $298.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

