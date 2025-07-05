Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,279 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.54.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9%

NOC opened at $503.40 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

