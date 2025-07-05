Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 638 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

