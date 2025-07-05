Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1,655.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.