Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,618,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,531,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

