Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.