Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 885 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Benchmark decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,016 shares of company stock worth $8,437,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.