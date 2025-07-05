Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.