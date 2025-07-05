Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

